September 20, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

BP to suspend operations at Caspian Sea platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - BP is to suspend operations at one of its platforms in the Caspian Sea for planned maintenance on Oct. 20-22 for 20 days, a source at Azeri state energy company SOCAR said.

A BP spokeswoman said earlier this week the company would suspend operations on Chirag, but did not specify when the maintenance was expected to start and how long it would last.

“The planned maintenance on Chirag platform will start on October 20 or October 22 and will last for 20 days,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

Chirag is one of main offshore oilfields in Azerbaijan operated by BP. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
