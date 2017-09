BAKU, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will extend a syndicated loan for the Shah Deniz 2 oil project in Azerbaijan, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said on Friday.

He said during a visit to Baku that terms of the loan were not yet known. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)