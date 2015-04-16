FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri oil exports up 3.7 pct in Q1 yr/yr - customs committee source
#Energy
April 16, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri oil exports up 3.7 pct in Q1 yr/yr - customs committee source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 16 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports rose 3.7 percent in the first quarter year-on-year, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Thursday, driven by increasing oil output at fields operated by BP.

The source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media, said Azerbaijan exported 8.4 million tonnes of oil in the first three months of this year, up from 8.1 million in the same period in 2014.

He said rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP had been the reason for the overall increase. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

