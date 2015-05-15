Azeri oil exports down 0.9 pct in Jan-Apr y/y - source

BAKU, May 15 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports declined 0.9 percent in January-April year-on-year, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media, told Reuters Azerbaijan exported 11.12 million tonnes of oil in the first four months of this year, down from 11.28 million in the same period in 2014.

He did not specify the reason for the decline.

Exports had been rising from the beginning of this year driven by rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)