Azeri oil exports down 0.9 pct in Jan-Apr y/y - source
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
#Energy
May 15, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Azeri oil exports down 0.9 pct in Jan-Apr y/y - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, May 15 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports declined 0.9 percent in January-April year-on-year, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media, told Reuters Azerbaijan exported 11.12 million tonnes of oil in the first four months of this year, down from 11.28 million in the same period in 2014.

He did not specify the reason for the decline.

Exports had been rising from the beginning of this year driven by rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
