UPDATE 1-Azeri oil exports down 2.5 pct in H1 y/y - customs source

(Adds details, background)

BAKU, July 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s oil exports fell 2.5 percent in the first half of 2015 compared with a year earlier, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Thursday.

Azerbaijan exported 16.6 million tonnes of oil in the first six months of this year, down from 17.02 million in the same period of 2014, the source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

Exports of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline amounted to 594,071 tonnes in January-June 2015, up from 508,997 tonnes a year earlier, the source said.

Exports through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia rose to 2.1 million tonnes from 2.05 million tonnes, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 13.4 million tonnes, down from 13.9 million tonnes.

Oil exports shipped by rail via Georgia fell to 417,543 tonnes from 445,027.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports dropped 3.5 percent to 33.04 million tonnes in 2014 from 34.25 million in 2013.

Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan declined to 20.9 million tonnes in the first half of 2015 from 21.2 million a year earlier, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jon Boyle)