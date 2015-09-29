UPDATE 1-Azeri oil exports down 3.1 pct y/y in Jan-Aug - customs source

(Adds details background)

BAKU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s oil exports fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in the January-August period, driven by a decline in production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tonnes of oil in the first eight months of this year, down from 22.8 million in the same period of 2014, the source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

Exports of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline amounted to 847,107 tonnes in January-August 2015, up from 678,728 tonnes a year earlier, the source said.

Exports through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia declined to 2.80 million tonnes from 2.82 million tonnes, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 18.1 million tonnes, down from 18.6 million tonnes.

Oil exports shipped by rail via Georgia fell to 417,543 tonnes from 634,802.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports dropped 3.5 percent to 33.04 million tonnes in 2014 from 34.25 million in 2013.

Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan declined to 27.9 million tonnes in January-August from 28.6 million a year earlier, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Sept. 15. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Mark Trevelyan)