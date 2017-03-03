FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri oil exports via Turkey pipeline decline 6 pct in Jan-Feb y/y
March 3, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 6 months ago

Azeri oil exports via Turkey pipeline decline 6 pct in Jan-Feb y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 3 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey declined 6 percent year-on-year in January-February to 4.4 million tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Friday

Oil exports through the BTC in 2016 had totalled 28.86 million tonnes, up 1.3 percent.

Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.

It also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

