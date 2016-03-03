FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline drop 2.2 pct in Jan-Feb
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 3, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline drop 2.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 3 (Reuters) - Oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey totalled 4.6 million tonnes in January-February, down 2.2 percent from the same period last year, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday.

Oil exports through the BTC rose 1.15 percent in 2015 to 28.836 million tonnes.

Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP.

It also exports oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.