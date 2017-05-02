BAKU May 2 Azeri oil exports through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey
declined 11.2 percent year-on-year in January-April to 8.72
million tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Tuesday.
Oil exports through the BTC in 2016 totalled 28.86 million
tonnes, up 1.3 percent.
Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri,
Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.
It also exports oil via Russia, through the
Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through
the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported
through the BTC.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Mark Potter)