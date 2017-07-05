BAKU, July 5 Azeri oil exports through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell
11.8 percent year on year in the first half of 2017 to 13.174
million tonnes from 14.930 million tonnes in the same period
last year, state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.
Oil exports through the BTC in 2016 totalled 28.86 million
tonnes, up 1.3 percent.
Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri,
Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.
It also exports oil via Russia, through the
Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through
the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported
through the BTC.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by Jason Neely)