FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan says 29 missing after oil platform fire feared dead
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 6, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Azerbaijan says 29 missing after oil platform fire feared dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Sunday 29 workers missing after an oil platform in the Caspian Sea caught fire on Friday were feared dead, and President Ilham Aliyev declared a day of national mourning.

SOCAR said one worker had been killed and 33 rescued, out of the 62 who were on the oil rig when the fire started.

“We continue the search-and-rescue operation ... We regard those whom we have not found so far as missing ... We believe that God will help them, although it’s probably impossible,” Khoshbakh Usifzade, SOCAR first vice-president, told a news conference.

Usifzade added rescuers were also searching for three more workers who had been swept into the sea in an accident on another oil platform on Friday.

He said the fire was not completely extinguished yet but hoped it would be by the end of the day.

Daily production on the platform was 920 tonnes of oil and 1.08 million cubic metres of gas.

“These figures are our production losses so far,” he said.

Usifzade said the company would review its safety measures on its platforms, many of which were built in Soviet times. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.