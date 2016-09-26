FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Gas leak causes fire at oil field well - Azerbaijan's SOCAR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 26, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Gas leak causes fire at oil field well - Azerbaijan's SOCAR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds new info)

BAKU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A large gas leak at Azerbaijan's Guneshli oil field during maintenance caused a fire on Monday, the state energy company SOCAR said.

SOCAR said earlier a fire had broken out at the well on one of the Guneshli oil platforms, which belongs to the company, but then said that it was just the gas leakage.

"Despite of all security measures, (a) gas fountain turned into (a) fire," SOCAR and the country's Emergency Ministry said in a joint statement.

All 49 workers had been evacuated from the platform, it said. No casualties are reported.

In December last year, 30 workers were killed on one of SOCAR's offshore rigs during a large storm. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Polina Devitt and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.