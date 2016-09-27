FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fire at Azeri oil field well extinguished - Azerbaijan's SOCAR
#Energy
September 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Fire at Azeri oil field well extinguished - Azerbaijan's SOCAR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A fire at Azerbaijan's Guneshli oil field was extinguished on Tuesday, the state energy company SOCAR said.

SOCAR said on Monday a large gas leak at one of the wells during maintenance caused a fire. All 49 workers had been evacuated from the platform. No casualties were reported.

"The gas leakage was stopped and a fire was completely extinguished in early hours on Tuesday," SOCAR and the country's Emergency Ministry said in a joint statement.

In December last year, 30 workers were killed on one of SOCAR's offshore rigs during a large storm. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)

