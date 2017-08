BAKU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ expects its assets to decline to $34 billion by the end of 2016, Shakhmar Movsumov, the fund's executive director, said on Wednesday.

Movsumov said earlier on Wednesday the fund's assets totalled $35.822 billion in January-September, flat on the same year-ago period, but 6.7 percent higher than at the befinning of 2016. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)