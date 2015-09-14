FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri energy firm SOCAR says revenues halved in 2015 due to weak oil price
September 14, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Azeri energy firm SOCAR says revenues halved in 2015 due to weak oil price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR’s revenues have halved in 2015 due to the low oil price, and the company predicts it will transfer less money to the state budget next year, the company’s president said on Monday.

“The decline in the oil price has affected our financial condition. Our revenues fell two times,” Rovnag Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev also suggested that next year’s state budget should be calculated based on an estimated oil price of $50-$55 per barrel, down from $90 this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

