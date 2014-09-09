FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri SOCAR expects oil output at ACG to reach over 30 mln T in 2014, 2015
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Azeri SOCAR expects oil output at ACG to reach over 30 mln T in 2014, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy firm SOCAR expects oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields to reach more than 30 million tonnes this year and next, its President said on Tuesday.

“I am confident that oil production at ACG will reach more than 30 million tonnes by the end of the year. We expect the same figure next year,” Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

Falling output at the ACG oilfields, the biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for oil major BP, have raised concerns in Baku. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

