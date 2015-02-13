FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri oil output rises to 3.7 mln T in Jan y/y - source
February 13, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Azeri oil output rises to 3.7 mln T in Jan y/y - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose to 3.7 million tonnes in January from 3.6 million tonnes in January 2014, the first increase since 2013, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be named, said rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by British major BP had been the reason for the overall increase. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

