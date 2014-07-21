Azeri oil output falls, driven by BP-operated fields

BAKU, July 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell 2.8 percent in the first half of 2014, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Monday, driven by declines at fields operated by BP. Falling output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields had previously raised concerns in Baku. BP and its partner SOCAR said last year that output from the fields - the biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for the UK oil major - had stabilised. The country's oil and condensate output was 21.2 million tonnes in the first six months compared with 21.8 million in the same period of 2013, the source said. BP said earlier this year oil production at ACG might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks. The company did not say when the work would start. Natural gas production rose to 15.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January-June from 14.3 bcm, the source said, citing a rise in production of associated gas at the ACG and SOCAR's own production on other fields. Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Jan-Dec SOCAR estimates e 2014 e 2013 2013 for 2014 Oil + 21.2 21.8 43.5 41.2 condensate (mln tonnes) Total natural 15.2 14.3 29.5 28.8 gas (bln cubic metres) (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze,; editing by John Stonestreet)