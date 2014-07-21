FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri oil output falls, driven by BP-operated fields
#Energy
July 21, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Azeri oil output falls, driven by BP-operated fields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, July 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell 2.8
percent in the first half of 2014, a source at the State Statistics Committee
said on Monday, driven by declines at fields operated by BP.
    Falling output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields had
previously raised concerns in Baku.
    BP and its partner SOCAR said last year that output from the fields - the
biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for
the UK oil major - had stabilised.
    The country's oil and condensate output was 21.2 million tonnes in the first
six months compared with 21.8 million in the same period of 2013, the source
said.
    BP said earlier this year oil production at ACG might be slightly lower than
in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West
Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks.
    The company did not say when the work would start.
    Natural gas production rose to 15.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in
January-June from 14.3 bcm, the source said, citing a rise in production of
associated gas at the ACG and SOCAR's own production on other fields.
    
                  Jan-Jun  Jan-Jun  Jan-Dec  SOCAR estimates
                  e 2014   e 2013   2013     for 2014
 Oil +              21.2     21.8    43.5     41.2
 condensate (mln                             
 tonnes)                                     
 Total natural      15.2    14.3     29.5     28.8
 gas (bln cubic                              
 metres)                                     
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze,; editing by John
Stonestreet)

