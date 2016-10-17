BAKU Oct 17 Azerbaijan produced 31.268 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January-September, 0.3 percent less than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.

It increased its output of natural gas by 3.8 percent to 22.051 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the same period. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)