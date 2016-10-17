BRIEF-FDA staff raise concerns about Allergan, Serenity Pharma urinary drug
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
BAKU Oct 17 Azerbaijan produced 31.268 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January-September, 0.3 percent less than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.
It increased its output of natural gas by 3.8 percent to 22.051 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the same period. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients
* Aequus advances clinical development of Transdermal Aripiprazole Patch