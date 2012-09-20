FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan to delay cuts of its oil export via Russia until 2013
September 20, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Azerbaijan to delay cuts of its oil export via Russia until 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR delayed its decision to cut oil exports via Russia until 2013 and will export 2.0 million tonnes this year through its ex-Soviet neighbour, the same as in 2011, a SOCAR official said on Thursday.

“We will be able to ship 2.0 million tonnes of oil via Russia in 2012,” Nuru Guliyev, deputy head of SOCAR’s marketing and economic operations department told reporters. “We plan to export 1.6 million tonnes in 2013.”

SOCAR said last October that crude shipments via Russia -- which account for a relatively small part of total Azeri exports -- will fall to 1.7 million tonnes in 2012 from 2.0 million tonnes in 2011. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

