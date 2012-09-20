UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan to delay cuts of its oil export via Russia until 2013

* Russia transit volumes to fall to 1.6 mln t in 2013 from 2.0 mln t in 2012

* Decline due to growing domestic refined fuel consumption (Adds more quotes, background)

BAKU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR delayed its decision to cut oil exports via Russia until 2013 and will export 2.0 million tonnes this year through its ex-Soviet neighbour, the same as in 2011, a SOCAR official said on Thursday.

“We will be able to ship 2.0 million tonnes of oil via Russia in 2012,” Nuru Guliyev, deputy head of SOCAR’s marketing and economic operations department told reporters. “We plan to export 1.6 million tonnes in 2013.”

SOCAR said last October that crude shipments via Russia - which account for a relatively small part of total Azeri exports - will fall to 1.7 million tonnes in 2012 from 2.0 million tonnes in 2011 and 2.25 million tonnes in 2010.

Guliyev said the planned decline in export next year was due to rising refined fuel consumption on the domestic market.

“Planned reduction in exports via Russia in 2013 is linked to increased volumes of oil refining in Azerbaijan and rise in the consumption of oil products in the country,” he said.

He added that SOCAR was in talks with the Russia’s Transneft on export volumes for the next year, more flexible tariffs for shipments and a possibility to export oil by third parties.

“The current tariff under an intergovernmental agreement is $15.67 per tonne, but we negotiate different options,” Guliyev said. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze, editing by William Hardy)