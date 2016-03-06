FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri SOCAR says construction of TAP to begin in May
March 6, 2016

Azeri SOCAR says construction of TAP to begin in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 6 (Reuters) - Construction works for the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) are planned to begin in May, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told ANS TV on Sunday.

The construction work on the TAP had been expected to start in March but the date was moved on the Greek government’s request, he added.

The TAP project aims to transport gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world’s largest gas fields, by the end of the decade.

TAP’s shareholders are BP, Azeri state company SOCAR, Snam, Fluxys, Enagas and Axpo .

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans

