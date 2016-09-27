FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan hands Aliyev longer term in office
September 27, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Azerbaijan hands Aliyev longer term in office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has voted in a referendum to extend the presidential term from five to seven years, election authorities said on Tuesday, a step critics say will hand unprecedented powers to President Ilham Aliyev who has led the country since 2003.

The State Election Commission said a vast majority of the 91.2 percent of voters who turned out had supported the extension of the presidential term. "The referendum was conducted in a transparent manner," Mazakhir Panakhov, commission head, said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Richard Balmforth)

