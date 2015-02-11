S&P revises Azerbaijan Railways' outlook to negative, affirms BB+ rating

BAKU, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s has revised down its outlook for Azerbaijan Railways to negative from stable, following a similar revision to the country’s sovereign credit outlook.

S&P affirmed its BB+ long-term corporate credit rating on Azerbaijan Railways, which is 100 percent owned by the Azeri government.

“The rating action mirrors that on the sovereign rating,” S&P said. “Our rating ... reflects our expectation of a ‘very high’ likelihood that Azerbaijan would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.”

S&P revised down Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit outlook to negative on Jan. 30, saying the oil-rich country’s fiscal and external balances would be hurt by the drop in oil prices. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)