FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 3 pct from 3.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 3 pct from 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, backgrounds)

BAKU, July 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 3 percent from 3.5 percent on Monday to boost economic growth in the non-oil sector.

The central bank’s previous cut in the refinancing rate was to 3.5 percent from 4.25 percent in July of last year.

The bank said in a statement that the decision had been made to strengthen financial support of the non-oil sector and to stimulate investment.

“Macroeconomic stability has been preserved in the first half of 2015, inflation was single-digit, while the manat’s rate and the currency market stabilised and foreign currency reserves rose in the last two months,” the bank said.

Oil-producing Azerbaijan’s foreign currency reserves rose by $89.4 million to $8.5 billion in June. Reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country’s manat currency.

Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, devalued its currency in February following a sharp decline in the Russian rouble. Its economy was also hit by low oil prices. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.