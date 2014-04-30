FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri central bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.25 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Azeri central bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 30 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank cut on Wednesday its key refinancing rate to 4.25 percent from 4.75 percent, with effect from May 1, amid low annual inflation.

“Given a low level of inflation, as well as priorities for diversification of the national economy and boosting investment activity, this decision has been made,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent in February 2013.

Monthly inflation in March was 0.3 percent, compared with 0.4 percent in February and 0.6 percent in March 2013.

Annual inflation in 2013 was 2.4 percent. The government expects annual inflation of 3.5 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.