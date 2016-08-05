FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank raises key rate to shore up manat currency
August 5, 2016 / 12:09 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank raises key rate to shore up manat currency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds central bank statement, background)

BAKU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank said on Friday it would raise its main interest rate, the refinancing rate, to 9.5 percent from 7 percent from Aug. 8, in a bid to underpin the manat currency and encourage manat deposits.

The manat held steady from March to May after the central bank last raised the refinancing rate, hiking it to 7 percent from 5 percent.

But it fell about 6 percent in the next two months as demand for dollars outstripped the inflow of the U.S. currency to pay for Azerbaijan's oil and gas, which account for about 75 percent of state revenues and 45 percent of gross domestic product.

The slump in global crude oil prices since mid-2014 has hit the ex-Soviet economy hard, although prices have risen in the last six months.

The central bank said the upper and lower bands of its corridor of interest rates would remain at their previous levels of 15 and 4 percent, respectively.

The central bank loosened its grip on the manat currency in December, moving it to a managed float to ease the pressure on foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
