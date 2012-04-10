FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SOCAR to build refinery, LNG, chemical plants starting 2013
April 10, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

SOCAR to build refinery, LNG, chemical plants starting 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, April 10 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR said it planned to start construction of a new oil refinery, gas liquefaction plant and a chemical plant in the first quarter of 2013 in a project worth up to $14 billion.

“A preliminary cost of this complex will be about $14 billion ... The Azeri state oil fund as well as eximbanks (export-import banks) of those countries where we will be buying equipment will be financing this project,” SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists on Tuesday.

He added that SOCAR would act as a main shareholder in the project.

The complex is designed to include an oil refinery with annual capacity of 10 million tonnes, a plant to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) with an annual capacity of up to 15 billion cubic metres of gas, and a chemical plant, SOCAR Vice President Tofik Gakhramanov told journalists.

Gakhramanov said that construction of the plants would be completed by 2020. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Afet Mehdiyeva; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, editing by Jane Baird)

