FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In Berlin, Azerbaijan leader shrugs off criticism on rights
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 3 years ago

In Berlin, Azerbaijan leader shrugs off criticism on rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev shrugged off criticism of his government’s record on free speech, saying during a visit to Germany on Wednesday that freedom of the press and other human rights were guaranteed in his country.

“Azerbaijan has no problem with the press freedom ranking. Neither is there any problem with my personal rating - the last polls proved that: more than 90 percent of the population back me,” he told a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Campaigners at Human Rights Watch had urged the German leader to challenge Aliyev on human rights, complaining that authorities arrested more than 30 critics of his government last year, including human rights activists and journalists. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sabine Siebold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.