Azerbaijan halts gas exports to Russia-source
March 13, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 6 years ago

Azerbaijan halts gas exports to Russia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, March 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan halted natural gas exports to Russia on Tuesday due to maintenance work on a stretch of the pipeline on its territory near the Azeri-Russian border, a source at its state energy company SOCAR said.

The source, who did not want to be named, said the repair works “would not take a long time” but did not specify the date when supply would resume.

A spokesman at Russian gas company Gazprom in Moscow declined to comment.

Azerbaijan exports gas to southern regions of Russia and expects to sell 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2012, twice as much as it shipped last year.

Azerbaijan also sells gas to the domestic market and to Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

The country expects to produce 28.3 bcm of gas in 2012, up from 25.7 bcm produced in 2011. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by Anthony Barker)

