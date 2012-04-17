FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shah Deniz gas field consortium starts project stage II
April 17, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Shah Deniz gas field consortium starts project stage II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 17 (Reuters) - The consortium developing Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field will go ahead with the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase of the estimated $25 billion stage II project, operator BP said on Tuesday.

The decision was announced at a meeting between Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and BP chief executive Bob Dudley in the Azeri capital of Baku.

“We are pleased to announce this major step forward,” said Rashid Javanshir, BP’s president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. “Engineering studies, commercial agreements and the support of the state of Azerbaijan and other governments give the Shah Deniz consortium the confidence to embark upon this FEED phase,” he added.

Shah Deniz, being developed by BP, Statoil and Azeri state energy company SOCAR, is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas, which European companies hope can supply them for decades, cutting their dependence on Russia.

Production was launched in 2006, with the second phase expected to start by 2017.

