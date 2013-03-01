UPDATE 1-Azeri energy firm SOCAR plans $1 bln Eurobond issue

BAKU, March 1 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy firm SOCAR plans to raise $1 billion via a Eurobond issue for refinancing its existing debt and funding its upstream and downstream operations, a SOCAR official said on Friday.

“We are working on Eurobonds ... the issue is aimed at improving SOCAR’s ratings on the financial markets,” SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

SOCAR issued a debut Eurobond of $500 million last year.

“We issued Eurobonds of $500 million last year,” Abdullayev said. He said since then the bonds had attracted good demand.

SOCAR used funds from the first issue to buy assets from Exxon Mobil in Switzerland as well as for increasing the company’s stake in Turkey’s Petkim Holding.

Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has assigned a Ba1 rating to the approximately $1.0 billion worth of notes SOCAR plans to sell.

The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting SOCAR’s robust financial metrics, supported by the favourable oil market environment; and the company’s operating performance outlook, Moody’s said in a press release.