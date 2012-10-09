FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri gas flows to Turkey resumed after maintenance
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 9, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Azeri gas flows to Turkey resumed after maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - BP-Azerbaijan said gas flows from Azeri Shah Deniz fields to Turkey were resumed on Tuesday after the supplies were halted last week amid reports of a pipeline blast.

“On Tuesday, Turkey started to receive gas from Shah Deniz field again following a maintenance completion,” a spokeswoman for BP-Azerbaijan told Reuters.

BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of Shah Deniz, which produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day.

On Thursday, gas supplies from Shah Deniz to Turkey were halted after “an incident”, BP said. Several industry sources said gas supplies were stopped due to an explosion in Turkey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.