a year ago
World Bank says to lend $500 mln to Azerbaijan for gas pipeline project
June 1, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

World Bank says to lend $500 mln to Azerbaijan for gas pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, June 1 (Reuters) - The World Bank is ready to issue a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan to help it finance the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) pipeline project, a Baku-based World Bank official said on Wednesday.

"Azerbaijan has asked the World Bank for a loan to finance its share of the SGC and the bank has expressed readiness to allocate for this purpose $500 million," the official said.

The Southern Gas Corridor consists of a chain of pipelines which will transport gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan to European markets. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
