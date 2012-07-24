FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri energy minister backs Nabucco West gas pipeline
July 24, 2012

Azeri energy minister backs Nabucco West gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, July 24 (Reuters) - Azeri Industry and Energy Minister Natik Aliyev said on Tuesday he believed the Nabucco West pipeline was the best project to ship Caspian gas to Western Europe, as an alternative to Russian flows to the European Union.

“I consider that Nabucco West is the best option from all points of view because it is a project of the European Union and they always supported this project,” Aliyev told reporters.

“It has a big capacity, big diameter, and it gives us the opportunity to deliver gas to east and central Europe. It’s a more reliable market for Azeri gas.”

Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II consortium, led by BP Plc and Statoil, in June selected the Nabucco West pipeline for one of two possible routes to carry Caspian gas to western Europe.

The other scheme in the running is the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is in the running as a possible southern route. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

