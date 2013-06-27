FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Azimut agrees Taiwan jv to widen Asia footprint
June 27, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Azimut agrees Taiwan jv to widen Asia footprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it had extended its footprint in Asia by signing a joint venture with An Ping Investment for the distribution of managed asset products in Taiwan.

In a statement Azimut, Italy’s leading independent asset manager, said it would buy 51 percent of An Ping’s capital from existing shareholders.

An Ping is a Taiwanese holding company that owns Sinopro Financial Planning Taiwan.

Azimut said it would invest around 3 million euros for the acquisition. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

