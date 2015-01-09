FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azimut Holding to buy 50% of LFI Investimentos via its Brazilian JV
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding to buy 50% of LFI Investimentos via its Brazilian JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA

* Through one of its Brazilian joint ventures (JVs), AZ FuturaInvest, signed agreement to acquire 50 percent of LFI Investimentos Ltda (LFI)

* LFI is an independent wealth management company based in Sao Paulo, founded in 2009

* Transaction purchase price of about 8.5 million Brazilian reais ($3.19 million) (around 2.65 million euros) to be paid to LFI founders in four tranches during next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8472 euros) ($1 = 2.6631 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
