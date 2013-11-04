FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azimut CEO sees 2013 net profit 100-160 mln euros
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Azimut CEO sees 2013 net profit 100-160 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut expects to end the year with net profit between 100 million and 160 million euros ($215.80 million), its chief executive said on Monday.

“Last year we posted (net earnings of) 160 million euros. This year it will depend on the financial markets whether we will be at 160 million or less,” Piero Giuliani said on the sidelines of a conference.

He said net profit in any case would be more than 100 million euros.

Giuliani said October net inflows would be “well above 300 million euros”, with assets under management above 22 billion euros.

Azimut, Italy’s leading independent asset manager, posted net inflows of 190 million euros in September. ($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
