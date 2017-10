MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut reported a first quarter net profit of 41 million euros ($54.01 million), down from 63 million euros a year ago.

Revenues over the period totalled 112 million euros, compared with 136 million euros in the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)