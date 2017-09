MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Azimut said on Thursday its total net inflows in 2013 rose 120 percent to 3.2 billion euros ($4.35 billion), a record for the asset management group.

In a statement the company said it posted net inflows worth 285 million euros in December. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)