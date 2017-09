MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it had recorded net inflows of 701 million euros ($949 million) in January, marking a historic monthly record for the group.

Total assets under management rose to 22 billion euros in the same month, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)