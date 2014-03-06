FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azimut says 2013 net profit fell to 155.7 mln euros on higher tax
March 6, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Azimut says 2013 net profit fell to 155.7 mln euros on higher tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its net profit fell to 155.7 million euros in 2013 compared with earnings worth 160.7 million euros the year before, as higher taxation on financial intermediaries eroded income.

Last year revenues rose to 472 million euros from 433.6 million euros in 2012, the company said in a statement.

Azimut proposed to pay a dividend of 0.70 euros per share on 2013 results, up from 0.55 euros the year before.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie

