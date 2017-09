MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose 5 percent year-on-year to 82 million euros ($110.4 million).

Total first-half revenues rose to 258 million euros from 227 million euros, the company added in a statement.

Azimut, Italy’s leading independent asset manager, said total asset under management were 24.8 billion euros at the end of June. ($1 = 0.7426 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)