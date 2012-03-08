FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azimut's Feb net inflows more than double
March 8, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

Azimut's Feb net inflows more than double

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Azimut, Italy’s leading independent asset manager, said its net fund inflows in February more than doubled to 198 million euros ($260 million) from February a year ago as equity, bond and other financial markets rose.

The group had 15.7 billion euros in assets under management and a total of 17.7 billion in assets under administration at the end of February.

“February data for the Azimut Group is encouraging, in a macroeconomic context which is still unsettled although improving compared to a few months ago,” its chairman and chief executive, Pietro Giuliani, said in a statement.

Italy’s sovereign debt crisis last year made 2011 a difficult year for financial markets and the asset management industry.

Azimut’s net inflows into managed assets amounted to 980 million euros for the whole of 2011.

The company also said its net profit for 2011 came in at 80.4 million euros, which was down from 94.3 million in 2010 but compared with a forecast for 78 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The group, said it would pay an unchanged dividend of 0.25 euro.

Azimut’s shares rose 4.05 percent, compared with a 1.62 percent gain on Italy’s benchmark shares index. ($1 = 0.7622 euro) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jane Baird)

