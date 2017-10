MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it had net inflows of 175 million euros ($228 million) in March, bringing the total in the first quarter of 2013 to 744 million euros.

Total assets under management stood at 20.6 billion euros, Azimut said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)