MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut received inflows of 384 million euros ($517.42 million) in October 2013, the company said on Wednesday.

Total inflows for the year-to-date now stand at 2.5 billion euros, Azimut said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)