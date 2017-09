MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Wednesday net inflows reached 262 million euros ($365.04 million) in April, bringing total inflows for the first four months of the year to 1.8 billion euros.

Total assets under management stood at 23 billion euros, Azimut said. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)