Italy's Azimut expects flat net inflows this year - CEO
April 24, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Azimut expects flat net inflows this year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Azimut expect net inflows this year to be in line with 2013, the chief executive and chairman of the asset manager said on Thursday.

“Having raised 1.5 billion euros in the first quarter, it is reasonable to expect to get to around 3 billion euros (by the end of the year) like last year,” Pietro Giuliani told Reuters.

Azimut last year had net inflows of around 3.2 billion euros.

Giuliani confirmed a 2014 target of 27 billion euros of assets under management but declined to give other details on this year’s targets due to low visibility on financial markets. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za)

