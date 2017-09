MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday net inflows in July were 193 million euros ($256 million), bringing total inflows this year to 1.7 billion euros.

Shares in Azimut were up 1.5 percent at 17.3 euros at 1241 GMT. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)