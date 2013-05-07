FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azimut net inflows jump 75 pct in April
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

Azimut net inflows jump 75 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it had net inflows of 307 million euros ($401 million) in April, a jump of 75 percent from the previous month and building on a record result in 2012 despite an ongoing economic crisis at home.

In a statement Azimut said net inflows in the first four months had exceeded 1 billion euros, a record for the company.

This is “an extraordinary result compared to the entire 2012, record year for the group, enabling us to look with confidence to the upcoming months,” Azimut chairman and CEO Pietro Giuliani said.

Azimut, one of Italy’s leading independent asset managers, said assets under management at the end of April stood at 20.9 billion euros, up 7.2 percent from the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.